CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Delays are continuing on I-91 northbound in Cromwell following a crash.
The crash was reported between exits 21 and 22 on Tuesday afternoon, before 3 p.m.
The highway was shut down for a brief period of time, but as of 4 p.m., only one lane was closed.
According to state police, it was a rollover accident.
LIFE STAR was requested to the scene, but could not fly due to the weather.
No additional details were released.
