MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in the area of Middletown and Cromwell.
CT State Police said the left and center lanes were shut down a little before 11 a.m. near exit 20.
As of about 11:20 a.m., the DOT said the highway was closed between exits 20 and 19.
By 11:45 a.m., the DOT said only one lane was open.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
Follow traffic updates here.
