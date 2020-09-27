HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Hartford Sunday morning caused headaches for drivers passing through the area.
State Police say that they along with the Hartford Fire Department responded to I-84 East just before Exit 50 around 10:30 a.m. after a truck jackknifed.
The right two lanes were closed as part of the investigation, but were reopened about an hour later.
Officials said that no one was injured in the crash.
(1) comment
any video of the accident?
