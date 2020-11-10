WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 east was temporarily closed in Waterbury because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure was between exits 18 and 22.
The left and center lanes were closed just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Congestion of more than a mile was reported.
There's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
