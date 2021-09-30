NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Three lanes are closed to traffic on the Gold Star Bridge in New London because of a crash.
Connecticut State Police said they're investigating the crash on Interstate 95 north on Thursday morning.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
#CTTraffic I-95 northbound at the Goldstar Bridge, in New London, the right three lanes are shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 30, 2021
The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m., according to the Department of Transportation.
Troopers advised drivers to look for an alternate route.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.