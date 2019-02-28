HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A car crash has caused on a gas leak in Hartford Thursday evening.
The leak is happening on Washington Street and School Street around 10:30 p.m.
The road is closed between Brownell Avenue and Barnard Street.
Connecticut Natural Gas has a crew on the scene.
They are working to determine what the car hit to cause the leak.
There is no word on service interruptions at this point.
We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
