ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – A crash involving a fertilizer truck has caused hazardous conditions in Orange.
Orange Police posted on Twitter saying the crash was on Grassy Hill Road at the intersection of Old Grassy Hill Road and exit 56 off-ramp of Route 15.
Do to a hazardous condition caused by a motor vehicle accident involving a piece of farm equipment, Grassy Hill Road at the intersection of Old Grassy Hill Road and the Route 15 Exit 56 on/off ramp is closed in all directions.— Orange, CT Police (@OrangePDCT) August 21, 2019
The road is closed in all directions while police investigate the crash.
Eyewitnesses said the fertilizer truck was traveling slowly with its blinkers on when the driver of an SUV hit it.
The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.
Eyewitnesses also said the woman driving the SUV was taken away in an ambulance. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on scene to assist with the cleanup because the fertilizer that spilled could be hazardous if it reaches the nearby Wepawaug River.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
