WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that caused heavy delays in the area.
CT DOT officials say the crash happened on the eastbound side of I-84.
The right and center lanes were shut down as a result, but have since reopened.
An ambulance did respond to the scene.
