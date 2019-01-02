CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on Route 9 south in Cromwell.
A little after 5 p.m., the Dept. of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 19 and 16.
As of about 6 p.m., the right lane reopened but heavy delays continued.
Police said a car went off the road and into the woods.
