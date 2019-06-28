SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Delays of several miles are being reported on Route 8 north in Shelton following a crash.
A little before 4 p.m., fire crews in the area said the highway was closed between exits 13 and 14.
The Dept. of Transportation said the left lane is closed, but delays of up to 6 miles are being reported between exits 9 and 14.
