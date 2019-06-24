OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – I-95 in Old Saybrook has fully reopened following a crash on Monday afternoon.
The highway was shut down between exits 66 and 67 on both sides due to a crash, a little before 3 p.m.
Lifestar responded to the crash, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.
The highway fully reopened just before 4 p.m.
