HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- I-91 north in Hartford has reopened following a crash Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, closing the highway between exits 28 and 29, the Dept. of Transportation said.
Traffic delays were being reported between exits 25 and 29.
Just before 8 a.m., the highway reopened.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.
TRAFFIC ALERT
Posted by WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News on Thursday, September 3, 2020
