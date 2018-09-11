Crash closes busy Enfield intersection

A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed an intersection in Enfield Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred in the area of Elm Street and Palomba Drive shortly before 5 a.m.
Enfield police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash, but debris littered the roadway after the trailer of the truck split open.
Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.
