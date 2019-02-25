The Union Volunteer Fire Department reported that roads around the exit 74 of I-84 crash were backed up in Union on Monday morning.

UNION, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Union because of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 73 and the Massachusetts state line on Monday morning.

The crash took place around 5 a.m.

State police warned drivers that the roads are a mess in the area due to snow squalls.

The Union Volunteer Fire Department also said that Route 171 from its firehouse to the commuter lot at exit 74 of I-84 is closed.

Traffic is said to be backed up to Route 190 and surrounding areas.

Channel 3's Nicole Nalepa said a detour drivers could take involved heading down Route 190 eastbound to Route 171 northbound. However, traffic remains heavy in the area.

There's no word on injuries.

For real-time traffic update, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

