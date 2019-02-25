UNION, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Union because of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 73 and the Massachusetts state line on Monday morning.
#UPDATE: I-84 EB is STILL CLOSED in #UNION at x73; You can stick w/the Rt. 190 EB to Rt. 171 NB detour, but be forewarned...there are HEAVY delays through this area! #WFSBtraffic #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/pLfhmjuJyD— NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) February 25, 2019
The crash took place around 5 a.m.
State police warned drivers that the roads are a mess in the area due to snow squalls.
The Union Volunteer Fire Department also said that Route 171 from its firehouse to the commuter lot at exit 74 of I-84 is closed.
Traffic is said to be backed up to Route 190 and surrounding areas.
Channel 3's Nicole Nalepa said a detour drivers could take involved heading down Route 190 eastbound to Route 171 northbound. However, traffic remains heavy in the area.
There's no word on injuries.
For real-time traffic update, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
