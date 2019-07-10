MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed Interstate 91 south in Middletown.
The crash happened between exits 21 and 20. It involved a car and a box truck.
State police reported that there were injuries, though the extent is unclear.
The Westfield Fire Department responded and said the crash involved entrapment.
They recommended finding an alternative route.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.