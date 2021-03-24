Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – I-691 westbound  in Meriden is closed due to a crash on Wednesday evening.

State Police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 8.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of them is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

