MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – I-691 westbound in Meriden is closed due to a crash on Wednesday evening.
State Police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 8.
#CTtraffic Interstate 691 Westbound, Exit 8 in the City of Meriden is closed. Trooper are investigating a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 25, 2021
Injuries were reported, but the extent of them is unknown at this time.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
