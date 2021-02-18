SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – I-84 westbound in Southbury is closed due to a crash with injuries.
State Police said troopers were dispatched to the crash near exits 15 and 16.
Police said injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
Members of the State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad were requested to respond to the scene.
No additional details were released at this time. For traffic updates, click here.
