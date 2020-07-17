WESTPORT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 southbound was closed Friday morning because of a serious crash involving at least one vehicle and a tractor trailer.
The crash occurred around 4 a.m. and had led to a backup several miles long, according to the Department of Transportation.
As of 7:30 a.m., a backup of more than 5 miles was reported.
There is no word if anyone was injured in the crash or how long crews expect the highway to be closed.
