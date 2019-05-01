WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two lanes of Interstate 84 westbound in Waterbury are closed because of a two-vehicle crash.
According to state police, the right and center lanes of the highway are closed in the area of exit 23.
The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
It involved a car and a truck.
Troopers advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
There's no word on a cause for the crash or injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
