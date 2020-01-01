NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed three lanes on I-91 Northbound in New Haven Wednesday morning, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash happened between Exits 3 and 5. The left three lanes are closed.
The crash was first reported by DOT around 4:33 a.m.
There is no information on possible injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
