Hartford I-84 East crash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed three lanes on I-84 East in Hartford Sunday evening. 

The crash is reported between Exits 44 and 46. 

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash was first reported around 7:28 p.m. 

State police say no serious injuries have been reported. 

