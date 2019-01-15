WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A car accident has closed a section of I-395 in Waterford on Tuesday afternoon.
The northbound side of I-395 is closed between exits 2 and 5 is closed.
No injuries have been reported.
State Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.
According to Norwich Public Schools, elementary school buses are being re-routed due to the crash.
The school system said this will take a bit longer for the buses to drop off children at home.
