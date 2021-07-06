BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin is closed because of a crash.
According to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, it responded to the area of New Park Drive on Route 5 Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters urged drivers to avoid the area.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.