STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has closed part of Canal Street in Stamford Monday morning, said police.
Police say the crash is on Canal Street at Henry Street. Those who need to get to Ludlow Street are asked to go the wrong way on Ludlow Street.
Officers are in the area to help direct traffic.
