TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has closed part of East Main Street in Torrington Wednesday night, said police.
Police say East Main Street is closed between Torringford West Street and Whitewood Road due to the crash.
Officials did not have any details on injuries, but said LifeStar responded to the scene.
Police say crews responded to the crash at 9:02 p.m.
