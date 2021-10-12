NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through New Haven this evening.
A crash involving several vehicles has shut down part of I-95 South.
It happened around 5:20 p.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
I-95 South is closed between Exits 46 and 44 until further notice.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.