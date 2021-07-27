A crash closed part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.

The road is closed between Jefferson and Flatbush avenues.

At least two cars were involved in the crash. One car appears to have slammed into a nearby home.

A utility pole and wires also came down as a result.

Crews from Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas were at the scene as of 7:15 a.m.

There’s no word on any injuries at this point.

