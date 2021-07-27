WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A crash closed part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The road is closed between Jefferson and Flatbush avenues.
At least two cars were involved in the crash. One car appears to have slammed into a nearby home.
A utility pole and wires also came down as a result.
#BREAKING: A car crash has shut down a portion of New Park Ave. by Flatbush Ave. in West Hartford. One car slammed into a home and the other is in the bushes. The crash took down a utility pole and power lines. No word yet from @WestHartfordPD on injuries. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/7JecPXPdoP— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) July 27, 2021
Crews from Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas were at the scene as of 7:15 a.m.
There’s no word on any injuries at this point.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
