WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Part of North Colony Road in Wallingford is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash.
Police said a car struck a pole in the area of 181 North Colony Rd.
The pole will need to be replaced, so a road closure and power outages to nearby homes and businesses are expected.
North Colony Road is closed between Church Street and Wrinn Street.
