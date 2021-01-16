ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have shut down part of a busy roadway as they continue to investigate a crash.
The accident happened around 7 Saturday night on Post Office Road.
Police have closed off Rt. 5 all the way to at least Post Office Road as part of their investigation.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
