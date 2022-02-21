WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford Monday afternoon.
State police say the crash has closed all lanes in the area of Exit 64.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
