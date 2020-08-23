NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 44 in New Hartford is closed Sunday night after a car crashed into a pole, officials said.
The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened on Route 44 near the Canton town line.
The vehicle rolled over and a female occupant was extricated from the vehicle, the fire department said.
The occupant was transported to the hospital.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 7:51 p.m.
The Department of Transportation said wires are down following the crash.
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
