WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Route 85 in Waterford remained closed Saturday morning following a crash overnight.
Around 1 a.m., Waterford firefighters said a car crashed into a utility pole on Hartford Turnpike.
The road was shut down from Lakes Pond Road and Lakewood Drive in the town of Montville.
Crews worked overnight to replace the pole, but as of 7 a.m. the road was still closed.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the crash.
