ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A crash has closed part of Route 74 in Ashford.
The road is closed near the Willington town line, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
