POMFRET, CT (WFSB) - Part of Rt. 101 in Pomfret remains closed following a crash Wednesday night.
CT DOT officials say a portion of the roadway near Searles Road has been closed since around 8:50 p.m.
One vehicle was involved in the crash.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
State Police don't have an exact timeframe as to when the roadway is anticipated to reopen.
