LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A busy section of roadway in Ledyard is partially closed as crews continue to investigate a crash.
Police say that a vehicle was traveling along Rt. 12 near Long Cove Road when, for reasons unknown, it swerved and struck a telephone pole.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries, but it is unclear if they were transported to an area hospital or treated on scene.
Eversource is also on scene working to mend the damaged pole.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and it is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to reopen.
