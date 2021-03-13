WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through Woodbury this evening.
A crash has closed part of Rt. 6 North by Flanders Road.
Officials with the CT DOT say that two vehicles were involved.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how long that part of Rt. 6 is expected to remain closed.
