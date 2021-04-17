THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash has shut down part of Rt. 8 in Thomaston.
It happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on the northbound side.
State Police say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
One person was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Rt. 8 North is closed between Exits 39 and 41.
Drivers traveling through the area can expect delays and detours.
