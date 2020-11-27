(WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through Middletown today.
A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the southbound side of Rt. 9.
It happened just after the Exit 16 ramp around 9 a.m.
All lanes on Rt. 9 South prior to Exit 19 in Cromwell have been shut down.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or when those sections of Rt. 9 are expected to reopen.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.