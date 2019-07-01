STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Crystal Lake Road in Stafford on Monday morning.
According to dispatchers, the crash happened on Crystal Lake Road in the area of Handel Road.
There's no word on injuries or a cause; however, dispatchers said an ambulance, medical personnel and the Life Star Emergency helicopter were called to the scene.
They advised drivers to seek an alternate route.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
