SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Main Street in Seymour will be closed because of a crash involving a vehicle and a utility pole.
According to police, the closure is in place between Haddam Road and Clinton Road.
The crash happened on Thursday morning.
A cause and any injuries were not released.
Police said they expected the closure to be in place for an extended period of time while crews replace the pole and make repairs.
They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.