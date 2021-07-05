WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of Jordan Lane in Wethersfield.
It happened around 8 Monday night.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision.
Fire officials say one of the vehicles had gone off the road.
Jordan Lane is closed at Ridge Road.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or when the road is anticipated to reopen.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.