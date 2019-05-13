HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A portion of a busy road in Hamden is closed due to a crash that caused a few power outages.
According to police, it happened on Whitney Avenue near Armory Street around 1 p.m. on Monday.
A vehicle struck a utility pole, which brought down a transformer, police said.
Eversource's website showed 11 customers without power as of 1:40 p.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.