BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Middle Street in Bristol overnight.
Police said Middle Street, also known as Route 229, is closed in both directions at the Enterprise Drive intersection and at the Cross Street intersection.
Eversource crews were needed to make repairs to a utility pole and wires.
The repairs were estimated to last until late Friday morning or early afternoon.
Police asked drivers to find alternate routes and be patient while repairs are made.
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.
