Bristol Middle Street

A portion of Middle Street in Bristol was closed on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

 WFSB

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Middle Street in Bristol overnight.

Police said Middle Street, also known as Route 229, is closed in both directions at the Enterprise Drive intersection and at the Cross Street intersection.

Eversource crews were needed to make repairs to a utility pole and wires.

The repairs were estimated to last until late Friday morning or early afternoon.

Police asked drivers to find alternate routes and be patient while repairs are made.

There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.