Crash closes road in Oxford

A single car crash has closed a road in Oxford Tuesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, a car crashed into a utility pole on Riggs Street.
Officials said Riggs Street is closed between Greenbriar Road and Douglas Drive.
The road is expected to remain closed for 4-6 hours while utility workers replace the unstable pole.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.