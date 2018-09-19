EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed a portion of a road in East Lyme and knocked out power to more than 100 customers.
The crash happened in the Niantic section of town.
Society Road is closed from Riverview to Flanders roads.
The crash brought down a utility pole, according to East Lyme Public Safety.
Police have not said if anyone was hurt.
Officials urged drivers to seek an alternate route.
There's no word on when the road will reopen.
