CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A person has died in a crash that is keeping a main road in Cheshire closed through rush hour.
According to Cheshire police, the crash happened on Waterbury Road, also known as Route 70, near Marion Road.
The crash happened on Friday afternoon.
Drivers are still being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel, especially during rush hour.
School bus companies were also notified that the closure could impact drop off and pick-up times.
Tractor trailer drivers are asked to avoid Exit 26 off Interstate 84. They should utilize Interstate 691 until further notice.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
