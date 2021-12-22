ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - Route 6 in Andover is fully closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to Connecticut State Police, the crash happened near Route 87 (Jonathan Trumbull Highway) and Lake Road.
Serious injuries are being reported by officials on scene.
State police said the roadway is expected to be closed for a while and they are asking drivers to find an alternate route.
Check back for updates as they become available.
