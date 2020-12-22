VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Route 83 in Vernon was closed because of a crash that left three people hurt.
The Department of Transportation reported that the closure was on Talcottville Road between Wilshire and Merline roads.
Two vehicles were said to have been involved. The crash was first reported just before 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The road reopened around 1 p.m.
Three people were taken to the hospital, according to Vernon police.
Police said the adult male driver of a Ford Fusion suffered serious injuries. A juvenile passenger was also hurt and hospitalized.
An adult driver of a Pontiac Bonneville was hospitalized with serious injuries.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
There's no word on a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(1) comment
Probably yet another accident at that "delightful" traffic light by the dollar general...
