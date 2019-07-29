PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed Route 17A in Portland on Monday morning.
According to police, the driver of a car slammed into a pole and the crash brought down wires.
Route 17A is closed at Bartlett Street.
Police expect the closure to be in place all morning long.
No injuries were reported.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.