BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed Route 6 in Brooklyn on Monday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened near Providence Road around 6:30 a.m.
State police advised drivers to use alternate routes if traveling in the area.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
#CTtraffic Route 6 in the town of Brooklyn will be closed while Troopers investigate a motor vehicle accident accident. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. #TroopD— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 8, 2019
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
