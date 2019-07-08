A portion of Route 6 was closed in Brooklyn on Monday because of a crash.

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed Route 6 in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened near Providence Road around 6:30 a.m.

State police advised drivers to use alternate routes if traveling in the area.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

